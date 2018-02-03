Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 February

PM chairs consultation on traffic improvement in Yerevan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a consultation today on the improvement of traffic in Yerevan, reduction of traffic jams and effective organization of vehicular transportation in the city.

Minister of transportation, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan presented the results of studies and proposals regarding introduction of modern technologies, construction of alternative roads, heightened traffic control etc.

Deputy Police Chief Samvel Hovhannisyan said traffic police continues changes in intersections and additional works to improve traffic flow.

The PM issued relevant instructions to the officials.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration