PM chairs consultation on traffic improvement in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a consultation today on the improvement of traffic in Yerevan, reduction of traffic jams and effective organization of vehicular transportation in the city.

Minister of transportation, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan presented the results of studies and proposals regarding introduction of modern technologies, construction of alternative roads, heightened traffic control etc.

Deputy Police Chief Samvel Hovhannisyan said traffic police continues changes in intersections and additional works to improve traffic flow.

The PM issued relevant instructions to the officials.