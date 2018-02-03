Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan meets with Armenian community of Milan, presents vision and ideas

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, the Republican Party’s nominee for the upcoming presidential election in Armenia, had a meeting on February 2 with representatives of Armenian national and spiritual establishments of Milan.

The Diocese of Italy told ARMENPRESS that the meeting took place in the Hay Tun (Armenian Home) National Institution.

Armenian clergy, the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Milan Pietro Kuchukyan, executives and representatives of various organizations, such as the AGBU and the Youth Council of the Armenian Community of Milan, attended the meeting.

Armen Sargsyan presented his vision on the future of Armenia, listened to the participants’ views and ideas regarding the involvement of the Diaspora in various programs of Armenia in the new administration format – the parliamentary system.