We’ll spare no effort to boost trade between Tehran and Yerevan, says Iranian Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Iran is preparing grounds for encouraging the increase of exports of Armenia’s non-oil products, Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Seyed Kazem Sadjadi said during a meeting with Iranian businessmen in Armenia, IRNA reports.

“The Iranian embassy will spare no efforts to encourage trade turnover between Tehran and Yerevan”, he said.

According to him, the development of ties with Armenia in all sectors has important significance for Iran.

Iranian businessmen suggested creating a Supreme Council of Iranian Businessmen.