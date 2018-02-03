Over 60 flights cancelled or delayed in Moscow airports due to bad weather, 3 flights from Yerevan delayed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 60 flights have been cancelled or delayed in three Moscow airports due to bad weather conditions, Interfax reported.

29 flights have been delayed in Sheremetyevo airport, 13 in Vnukovo.

12 flights were delayed and 14 more cancelled in Domodedovo airport.

The website of Armenia International Airports reported that 7 flights bound to Moscow are scheduled for February 3 as of 14:50.

Three flights from Zvartnots airport to Domodedovo have been delayed, while the remaining are unchanged.

Strong wet snow and strong winds have been forecast for Moscow.