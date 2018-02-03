100 artists, scientists urge German Chancellor, FM to respond to Turkey’s intervention in Afrin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 100 European scientists and artists have addressed a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urging to respond to Turkey’s ongoing military intervention in Syria’s Afrin, Diken reports.

The letter called on the German government and the European Union to do all possible measures to end Turkey’s attacks against Syria.

“Put efforts for the protection on European values, decisive democracy and international rights and human rights”, the letter said.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. Many countries have condemned this action.