Weather update - +14 °C and abundant sunshine forecast in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is forecast for the afternoon of February 3, February 4 to February 8.

Meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations said temperature will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees February 3-5, with an increase of 4-6 degrees expected in the eastern regions.

Daytime temperature will reach +14 degrees in Yerevan during the upcoming five days.