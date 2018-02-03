Weather update - +14 °C and abundant sunshine forecast in Yerevan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is forecast for the afternoon of February 3, February 4 to February 8.
Meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations said temperature will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees February 3-5, with an increase of 4-6 degrees expected in the eastern regions.
Daytime temperature will reach +14 degrees in Yerevan during the upcoming five days.
- 02.03-17:57 Stepantsminda-Lars road open for all types of vehicles
- 02.03-17:30 Road conditions update – All clear
- 02.03-17:19 Yerevan oncology center equipped with state-of-the-art ultra precision device
- 02.03-17:13 Members of Parliament of Armenia visit Artsakh
- 02.03-16:40 Institute for Reporters’ Freedom and Safety condemns Azeri sabotage of media
- 02.03-16:35 Yerevan Oncology Center equipped with new chemotherapy unit
- 02.03-16:34 PM chairs meeting in ministry of territorial administration & development
- 02.03-16:02 6000 foreigners granted residence status in Armenia in 2017
- 02.03-15:40 PM chairs consultation on traffic improvement in Yerevan
- 02.03-15:38 President visits oncology center, tours new hotel facilities in Yerevan
- 02.03-15:30 Lawyers to work for re-introducing criminalization of denial of Armenian Genocide in France
- 02.03-15:18 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan meets with Armenian community of Milan, presents vision and ideas
- 02.03-15:11 We’ll spare no effort to boost trade between Tehran and Yerevan, says Iranian Ambassador
- 02.03-15:00 Over 60 flights cancelled or delayed in Moscow airports due to bad weather, 3 flights from Yerevan delayed
- 02.03-14:57 100 artists, scientists urge German Chancellor, FM to respond to Turkey’s intervention in Afrin
- 02.03-14:33 France FM-led delegation to arrive in Armenia for First Republic, May battle celebrations
- 02.03-14:25 US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey
- 02.03-14:08 Weather update - +14 °C and abundant sunshine forecast in Yerevan
- 02.03-14:03 Finland President Sauli Niinistö, 69, announces birth of third son
- 02.03-13:58 Baku man kills, burns own father
- 02.03-13:54 YouTube to label videos posted by state-funded media
- 02.03-13:50 Switzerland National Council President to deliver speech in Armenian Parliament
- 02.03-13:40 Criminal case launched on hostage taking of minor, suspect arrested
- 02.03-13:25 Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film
- 02.03-13:12 OSCE PA President stresses need of international co-op for settling protracted conflicts
- 02.03-13:07 Macron’s pro-Armenian decisions meet expectations of local community - CCAF
- 02.03-12:44 Former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dead at 74
- 02.03-12:43 Relative calm in Artsakh line of contact over past week
- 02.03-12:29 Pixar to create animated movie on FC Barcelona
- 02.03-12:13 Over 30,000 people left without power supply in St. Petersburg
- 02.03-11:57 Iraqi military commence operation to eliminate ISIS along Saudi border
- 02.03-11:42 Yerevan rescuers prevent suicide on bridge
- 02.03-10:56 European Stocks down - 02-02-18
- 02.03-10:55 US stocks down - 02-02-18
- 02.03-10:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-02-18
10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 2332 times Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105
09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 2028 times Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin
12:15, 01.31.2018
Viewed 1738 times Khachaturyan’s music helped Ernest Hemingway to know Armenia – highlights of composer’s South America tour
11:36, 01.30.2018
Viewed 1434 times Respect from coach is very important, says Mkhitaryan
15:01, 01.29.2018
Viewed 1379 times Turkish authorities launch probe against pro-Armenian Genocide recognition HDP lawmaker Osman Baydemir