Finland President Sauli Niinistö, 69, announces birth of third son

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, 69, has announced the birth of his third son.

“President Sauli Niinistö and his spouse - Jenni Haukio, welcomed their third son at 20:00, February 2”, the president’s office said.

The 69 year old won re-election in a landslide victory Sunday and was sworn into office for a second term Thursday before his second wife gave birth to a healthy boy on Friday evening.

