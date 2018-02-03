YouTube to label videos posted by state-funded media

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. YouTube will now add a label to videos that come from state-funded media outlets, the Google-owned company announced, CNN reports.

A notice will appear under the videos for any outlets that received some level of government or public funding. It will also include a link to the Wikipedia article about that broadcaster for viewers to glean more information about the news source.

"News is an important and growing vertical for us and we want to be sure to get it right, helping to grow news and support news publishers on YouTube in a responsible way," Geoff Samek, senior product manager for YouTube News said.