Switzerland National Council President to deliver speech in Armenian Parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Dominique de Buman – President of the National Council of Switzerland , the lower house of the parliament, will arrive in Armenia on February 3 on an official visit.

General Secretary of the Armenia-Switzerland parliamentary friendship group Sargis Shahinyan told ARMENPRESS that the visit must be viewed on its highest representative level, since the delegation includes the National Council President, First and Second Vice Presidents, and representatives of all parties.

“The main goal of the visit is bilateral relations in terms of both political and economic development. Let’s not forget, that several important events will be marked in Armenia in 2018 – first of all the 100th anniversary of the First Republic and several other important points. However, this visit is also important with the fact that this is Dominique de Buman’s first official foreign visit, which will last extraordinarily longer – 6 days. And one thing is noteworthy, which has happened rarely or not at all. Dominique de Buman will have the opportunity to have a speech in the Parliament and convey his address”, Sargis Shahinyan said.

The Swiss delegation is expected to meet Armenia’s President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, as well as the Catholicos.

“We will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial, and the Museum-Institute. Let’s not forget Switzerland’s support during the Spitak Earthquake. For the support and work of that times, two people will receive the Medal of Honor from the Parliament”, he said.

Shahinyan also mentioned that Switzerland will arrive in Armenia with a 20 person delegation during the upcoming Yerevan La Francophonie Summit.