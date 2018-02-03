Baku man kills, burns own father

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A man, identified as Elmedin Aliyev, has killed his own father in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The murder happened in the Azerbaijani capital’s Zirya Khazarski district.

Azerbaijani media said the son killed his 57 year old father in his uncle’s home, and later set it on fire.

Forensic expertise showed multiple traumas on the body before it was burnt.

The 21 year old son of the victim, along with two others, have been arrested.