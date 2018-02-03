Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American professor Mark Moogalian, the first passenger to tackle a gunman during a terrorist attack on a high-speed train traveling to Paris from Amsterdam in 2015, will play himself in Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film “The 15:17 to Paris,” Armenian Weekly reports.

According to sources, the film also stars Moogalian’s wife, Isabelle Risacher Moogalian, who was also on board that day.

During the high-speed train ride on Aug. 21, 2015, Moogalian tackled gunman El-Khazzani, who was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle. After Moogalian took the gun away, the assailant managed to draw another weapon and shoot him in the neck.

Moogalian, who is from Midlothian, Va. and teaches English at Paris-Sorbonne University, was quickly rushed to a hospital where he was rehabilitated and eventually made a full recovery from his injuries.

In Sept. 2015, less than a month after the incident, Moogalian was awarded the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest honor for bravery, by then French President Francois Hollande at the Élysée Palace.