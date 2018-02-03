OSCE PA President stresses need of international co-op for settling protracted conflicts

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli has said that international actors should continue close cooperation for the settlement of protracted conflicts.

Tsereteli made the statement after a meeting with UN officials in the US.

President Tsereteli and OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella held a series of meetings including with the President of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak; Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, UN Counter-Terrorism Office; Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenca; and Yannick Glemarec, Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, among others, OSCE reported.

During the meetings the sides focused on protracted conflicts, including unresolved conflicts in South Caucasus, as well s issues related to humanitarian matters, migrations and terrorism.

“The OSCE and the UN are natural partners in so many fields of work, and as we all work for more peace, security and development, it’s crucially important to capitalize on each others’ strengths,” said Tsereteli. “As OSCE parliamentarians continue work on issues such as countering terrorism, finding sustainable solutions to migration flows, and seeking solutions to unresolved conflicts, I’m pleased that we can build on excellent work in all these fields by the United Nations,” Tsereteli said.