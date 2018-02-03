Macron’s pro-Armenian decisions meet expectations of local community - CCAF

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. With his speech at the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron has given new hopes among French-Armenians, CCAF said in a statement.

His decisions on declaring April 24 as the Armenian Genocide commemoration day in the national calendar, restoring the law criminalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide, assisting the creation of a center of Armenian memory and civilization meet the expectations of ethnic Armenians of France, who are the descendants of the first genocide of the 20th century”, the statement says.

CCAF expressed gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron for supporting the solution of the abovementioned issues.

CCAF emphasized that it will mobilize efforts to achieve the goals.

“We sincerely accept Emmanuel Macron’s honesty and we will do our best that his assumed commitments become reality as soon as possible, knowing that nothing hinders him in struggling for the long Armenian struggle for justice, especially against the Turkish state”, the statement said.