Over 30,000 people left without power supply in St. Petersburg


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 31,000 people have  been left without power supply in St. Petersburg due to an incident in the thermal power plant, TASS reports.

Local officials refuted earlier media reports about an explosion, and said that the problem was due to a short circuit in the plant.




