Iraqi military commence operation to eliminate ISIS along Saudi border
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Iraqi military began an operation on February 3 to eliminate ISIS fighters near the border with Saudi Arabia, Mahmud Al-Fellahin – commander of the operation said, RIA Novosti reports.
He said multiple forces, including police, army and border guards, began the operation with assistance of the coalition air force in the desert areas of the Anbari region.
Earlier in December, the Iraqi PM had already announced the elimination of ISIS in the country.
