Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Yerevan rescuers prevent suicide on bridge


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Police received a call on February 3, 10:15 that a man is threatening to commit suicide on the Victory Bridge in Yerevan.

Rescuers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene as the man had crossed the barrier.

The ministry of emergency situations said rescuers prevented the suicide and the man has been hospitalized.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration