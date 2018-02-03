Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-02-18


LONDON, FEBUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.52% to $2227.00, copper price up by 0.60% to $7110.00, lead price up by 0.15% to $2656.00, nickel price up by 2.03% to $13830.00, tin price down by 0.78% to $21560.00, zinc price down by 0.14% to $3527.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.62% to $81000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




