Road conditions update – 03/02/2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather has been reported along all roads and highways of inter-state and republican significance as of 10:00, February 3.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that all roads are open for traffic.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road is also open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.