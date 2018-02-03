Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Mkhitaryan first to arrive in Arsenal training camp ahead of Everton match


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the new midfielder of London’s Arsenal, was first to arrive in the training center of the Gunners to prepare for the match against Everton.

Arsenal vs. Everton will take place on February 3 as part of the 26th round of England’s Premier League.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration