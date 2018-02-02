Armenia plans to reach 100% digitalization of state-business partnership by 2030

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to reach 100% digitalization of state-business partnership and 80% digitalization of providing services to citizens by 2030, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan announced at the forum called “Digital Agenda in the Epoch of Globalization" in Almaty on February 2 attended by the Heads of Governments of the EAEU member states.

In his speech the Armenian Premier referred to the development of IT sector in Armenia. He stressed that it’s already some years the growth of that sector amounts to nearly 25%, while the results of 2017 will reach 28-30%.

Karen Karapetyan stressed that digital transformation is the only way to become a country with efficient economic management within a short period of time.