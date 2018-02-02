Mkhitaryan’s transfer to “Arsenal” encourages Aubameyang to do the same – friends reunited

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Gabonese striker of “Arsenal” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that the trasnfer of the midfielder of Armenia national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal has had a great impact on his own transfer to Arsenal. ARMENPRESS reports, citing givemesport.com Aubameyang emphasized he is very glad to play with Mkhitaryan again.

"I’m really happy [to be at the same club as Micki again]," Aubameyang informed Arsenal Player.

"He’s really like a brother, a good friend, and we’ve played together in the past. I’m really happy to see him again.



"He called me a few times and he asked me, ‘Will you come or not?’ and I said, ‘First you have to tell me if you sign or not!’ Then he told me it was all done, and of course it was a big factor in coming here.



"I think we understand each other on and off the pitch. I think that’s why it’s a little bit easier on the pitch."

So, in effect, Aubameyang has straight-up admitted that he held back on an Arsenal switch until his old-teammate led the way.