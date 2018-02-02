Taxes paid by Armenia's top 1000 taxpayers grow by 13%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Top 1000 tax payers of Armenia paid 807.4 billion AMD taxes in 2017, which is an increase of 12.7% against 2016. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the data of the SRC, the largest taxpayer in Armenia is “Gazprom Armenia”. The company paid 39.72 billion AMD taxes in 2017, which is a decline by 6.28% against the previous year.

“Grand Tobacco” ranks second. In 2017 the company paid 34.75 billion AMD taxes, which is an increase of nearly 54% against 2016.

“Electric Networks of Armenia” is the 3rd largest taxpayer of Armenia with 22.04 billion AMD paid in 2017 (increase of 27.6% against 2016).

“Alex Holding” is the 4th, “Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine” is the fifth. In 2017 it paid 18.67 billion AMD taxes. The company has doubled its tax payments moving from position 16 of 2016 to the 5th in 2017.

“GeoProMining Gold”, “CPS Oil Corporation”, “Flash”, “JTI Armenia”, “Philip Morris Armenia” are the companies ranking from 6th to 10th largest tax payers of Armenia respectively.

The 10 largest taxpayers paid 198.8 billion AMD taxes in 2017, which is a 25% rise against 2016.