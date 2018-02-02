Armenia’s parliament speaker praises Mexico’s balanced position on NK conflict

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received on February 2 newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States to the Republic of Armenia Norma Pensado Moreno (residence in Moscow). As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Ara Babloyan congratulated the Ambassador on the appointment and hoped that she will be able to deepen Armenian-Mexican friendship.

According to the parliament speaker, the two nations have warm and friendly relations, irrespective of the distance between the countries. The head of the Armenian parliament highlighted the steps aimed at deepening inter-parliamentary relations, stressing the works of the friendship groups operating in both parliaments.

Ara Babloyan praised the balanced position of Mexico on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

“Artsakh issue must be solved exclusively through peaceful means under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. Democracy is our sole weapon. Such issues should not be solved by forces”, the National Assembly Speaker said.

He referred to the recent visit of the Mexican parliamentarians to Armenia and Artsakh, highlighting the importance of mutual visits.

Thanking for the reception, the Ambassador highlighted the deepening of friendly relations between Mexico and Armenia, highlighting the role of inter-parliamentary relations in that context. “Parliamentary diplomacy is a key component of traditional diplomacy and we highly assess the mutual visits of Mexican and Armenian parliamentarians”, Norma Pensado Moreno said.

The Ambassador assured that after the upcoming parliamentary elections in Mexico the parliamentary friendship group will be re-established and will conduct productive activities.