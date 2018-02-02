Eduard Sharmazanov discusses draft law on Large families with parents of multiple children

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov met with the parents of the multiple children on February 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, during the meeting provisions of the draft law of Armenia on Large Families were discussed. The Deputy Speaker of the parliament underlined that the large family is a national value, adding that the issues concerning them and the importance of encouraging them are always at the centre of attention of the state.

Both sides touched upon those families’ social, educational, health and housing problems and in this matter the support of the state. An agreement was reached to meet in the future and discuss more thoroughly the problems in the Standing Committee on Health care and Social Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.