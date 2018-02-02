Asian Stocks - 02-02-18

TOKYO, 2 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 2 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.90% to 23274.53 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.33% to 1864.20 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.44% to 3462.08 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.12% to 32601.78 points.