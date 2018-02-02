OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Armenia on February 8-9

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) will visit Armenia on February 8-9, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said, reports Armenpress.

The Co-Chairs will also visit Artsakh during which they will meet with the local authorities.

Before visiting Armenia the Co-Chairs will visit Azerbaijan.