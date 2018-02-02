Keeping Yerevan’s public transportation tariff affordable among priorities of reforms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The principle to keep Yerevan’s public transportation tariff affordable remains as one of the priorities of the reforms, Vahe Nikoyan, head of the task force in charge of reforms of the public transportation system told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“Many stages of the reform process still continue and many issues are still unclear. We still need to choose which ticket system, what buses and governance model we are going to have. After that only it would be possible to calculate the tariff of the public transport. This is among the most concerning issues of the public. Thus, the principle to keep the tariff affordable remains among our priorities”, he said.

Vahe Nikoyan said they have already designed an optimal, effective and saving transportation network.