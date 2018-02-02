Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk meets with Azerbaijani defense minister


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s defense minister Zakir Hasanov had a meeting on February 2 with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, APA reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact, as well as the results of the monitoring works.




