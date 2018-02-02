Major reforms commenced in Yerevan public transportation system

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The operation hours of Yerevan’s new public transportation network will be increased by 1 hour, Vahe Nikoyan, deputy mayor of Yerevan and head of the task force in charge of reforms of the public transportation system told a press conference.

Nikoyan said public transportation will begin operating from 6:45 in the morning, instead of the previous 7:00, and will end at midnight, instead of the previous 23:00.

42 bus routes will operate the network instead of the current 115.

The network will cover all sections of the city.

The network is currently being tested.