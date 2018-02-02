Armenia’s agriculture minister meets with new Ambassador of Lebanon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan had a meeting on February 2 with the new Lebanese Ambassador H.E. Maya Dagher, the ministry said.

During the meeting the minister said he hopes that the Armenian-Lebanese relations in the agricultural sector will continue to deepen and expand during the Ambassador’s tenure.

The minister said they are ready to discuss various proposals with the Lebanese side, including investment programs and exports.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to strengthen practical ties between the ministries of both countries as part of an earlier cooperation agreement signed in 2004.