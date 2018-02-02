Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear No 77 in the Gunners squad for Europa League


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Arsenal midfielder will wear the No 77 shirt in the Europa League, the Gunners announced.

Mkhitaryan can’t wear his No 7 shirt because the digit was already used by Alexis Sanchez in the ongoing season.

Rules of the League ban Mkhitaryan from wearing the same digit shirt in the ongoing season.

 




