Armenian PM holds private meeting with Russian counterpart in Almaty, Kazakhstan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on February 2 held a private meeting with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on the sidelines of the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the government told Armenpress.

The two PMs discussed a number of issues of the Armenian-Russian economic agenda, the trade turnover volumes of the two countries, as well as issues relating to the development of economic ties and implementation of investment programs.




