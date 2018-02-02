Apartment sale/purchase transaction quantity increases by23.7%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. According to monitoring results of the state committee of the real estate cadastre of Armenia, the number of registrations arising from real estate transactions increased by 7,5% in 2017 against 2016, including 8,7% in Yerevan and 6,8% in provinces, the committee told ARMENPRESS.

In the reporting period, 30% of the total transactions were related to apartments.

36,7% of the overall number of transactions was carried out in Yerevan.

74,3% of alienation transactions were sale-purchases, 25,4% were donations and 0,3% exchanges.

The average price for 1 sq.m. for apartments in Yerevan comprised 265300 drams in 2017. The figure was 274900 drams in 2016.