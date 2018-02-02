Low levels of alcohol intake beneficial for brain, scientists say

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Drinking low levels of wine and other alcoholic beverages protects the brain from inflammations and helps its cells to get rid of toxins, biologists said in an article for Scientific Reports.

“Usually high levels of alcohol intake is harmful for the functioning of the central nervous system. On the other hand, we succeeded in showing that low levels of alcohol intake are useful for the brain, because it helps the brain to get rid of “waste””, Mike Nedergaard from the University of Rochester (USA) said.

According to the scientists, low levels of alcohol intake can protect from Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases.