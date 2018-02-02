Cancer prevalence decreases in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. As cancer screening visits increase in Armenia, the diagnosis indicator is decreasing, director of the Armenian-American Wellness Center of Yerevan Khachanush Hakobyan told a press conference.

Hakobyan said the indicator of cancer diagnosis has significantly decreased this year.

“I think people have become more literate and are attentive for their health. Women undergo mammography tests every year, which enables to discover early cancer cells and eliminate them. Early discovery leads to decrease of the level of cancer diseases”, she said.

She cited the WHO data which says that cancer is ranked second in terms of mortality worldwide. First being cardiovascular diseases.

Nearly 9 million people died from cancer in 2015.

Hakobyan mentioned that only 10 years ago every 15th woman in Armenia had breast cancer, whereas today every 26th has the disease. She expressed hope that cases will gradually decrease.

February 4 is World Cancer Day.