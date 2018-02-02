Bottle of Japanese whiskey auctioned for record breaking $299,000

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Hong Kong Sotheby’s auction has sold a bottle of Yamazaki 50 Years single malt whiskey for a record breaking nearly 299,000 dollars.

Yomiuri shimbun newspaper reported that it is the highest figure to have ever been paid for Japanese-made alcohol.

Yamazaki 50 Years whiskey was produced under a limited edition of 150 bottles in 2011.

Yamazaki was Japan’s first commercial whisky distillery and opened in 1923.