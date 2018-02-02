90 migrants die as boat capsized near Libya coast

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. At least 90 migrants are reported to have drowned, when a boat capsized off the coast of Libya on February 2, IOM reported.

According to International Organization for Migration (IOM) Libya’s Olivia Headon, 10 bodies are reported to have washed up on Libyan shores – two Libyans and eight Pakistani nationals. Two survivors are reported to have swam to shore, while another was rescued by a fishing boat, Headon said. IOM is working to get more details of the tragedy and to see how best to assist survivors, she continued.

"According to IOM records, some 29 Libyans were rescued or intercepted in all of 2017, but we estimate the true figure to be much higher,” said Headon.