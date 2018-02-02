Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan meets Armenian students of Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, the Armenian ruling party’s nominee for president in the upcoming election, and Vardan Toghanyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia, held a meeting on February 1 in the Embassy in Moscow with Armenian students of Moscow universities.

The embassy said that during the meeting Armen Sargsyan highlighted the participation of the youth in Armenia’s social-political, economic, scientific and cultural life. Sargsyan also asked the young people to share their vision regarding the future of Armenia.

The students were eager to ask Armen Sargsyan questions about the foreign policy of Armenia, economic development and others, and then thanked the candidate for the frank talk and open dialogue.

Sargsyan vowed to hold similar discussions with the youth again.