New Ambassador of Poland presents copies of credentials to FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The new Ambassador of Poland to Armenia H.E. Pavel Cheplak presented copies of credentials to foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on February 2, the foreign ministry said.

During a meeting afterwards, Nalbandian stressed that Armenia highly appreciates the centuries long Armenian-Polish friendship and expressed hope that the Ambassador will contribute to the further development and enhancement of ties.

The Ambassador in turn said he will spare no effort to expand and deepen partnership in various spheres between the countries.

A number of issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, including strengthening of trade ties and cooperation in international structures.

The sides also addressed prospects and opportunities for deepening cooperation as part of the Armenia-EU CEPA agreement.

The Armenian minister also briefed the Ambassador on the latest developments over the NK conflict, and the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.