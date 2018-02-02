Five dead as two helicopters crash in France

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Five people have been killed as two military helicopters crashed in Var department, France, a local official told RIA Novosti.

The crash happened in the morning of February 2.

“According to initial information five people have been killed. Circumstances of the tragedy are bein clarified, the prefect has departed to the crash site”, he said. The helicopters involved in the crash were from a flight school of the air force.

The Var is a department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in Provence in southeastern France.