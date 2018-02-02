Ruling party’s nominee for president Armen Sargsyan visits Armenian Church in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, who was recently nominated by the ruling party of Armenia as a candidate for president in the upcoming election, visited the Armenian Church of Moscow, the Diocese of Russia and New Nakhijevan of the Armenian Church told ARMENPRESS.

Sargsyan visited the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral, accompanied by Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan, Primate of the Diocese, where he lit a candle and was briefed on the history of construction of the church.

“From all Armenian Churches that I’ve seen, the Mother Cathedral of Moscow stands out with its emphasized Armenianness and monumentalism”, he said.

During the meeting, the Archbishop presented the Diocese’s activities in the spiritual, educational and social sectors.

Sargsyan praised the Diocese’s activity and mentioned that the Armenian Church has great historical role in preservation of Armenian identity especially outside of Armenia.