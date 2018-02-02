51.2% growth in trade turnover: Armenian, Kazakh PMs meet in Almaty

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s PM Karen Karapetyan had a meeting with Kazakhstan’s PM Bakhytzhan Sagintayev on February 2 while on a visit in Almaty.

During the meeting the PM motioned that trade turnover between the countries has increased by 51,2% in the past 11 month of 2011 due to joint work.

Both sides agreed that it is necessary to continue efforts to improve the figure and strengthen economic ties.

PM Karapetyan stressed that there are numerous promising projects in both countries, which can be realized under joint and mutually beneficial terms.

The meeting also focused on partnership issues in the sectors of IT, agriculture, mining etc.

Karaeptyan also briefed the Kazakh PM on the opportunities of the Meghri FEZ.