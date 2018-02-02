Armenian Ambassador hopes Moldova will be presented at highest level at Francophonie summit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador Jivan Movsisyan on January 31 met with President of Moldova Igor Dodon, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the development of Armenian-Moldovan cooperation in different fields, as well as issues of bilateral mutual interest were discussed.

The Ambassador introduced Moldova’s President the process of preparation works of the upcoming 17th Francophonie summit in Yerevan on October 11-12, expressing hope that Moldova will be presented at the highest level during the summit.