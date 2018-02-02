Armenian first deputy defense minister presents developments on NK conflict to Mexico’s Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s first deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan on February 1 received newly-appointed Ambassador of the United Mexican States Norma Pensado Moreno (residence in Moscow), the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Artak Zakaryan congratulated the Ambassador on the appointment and wished success in her diplomatic mission.

During the meeting the first deputy defense minister presented Armenia’s defense policy features, the developments over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The cooperation development prospects in a number of fields of bilateral interest were discussed.

The Ambassador of Mexico thanked for the reception and assured that she will make the maximum efforts to strengthen and deepen the bilateral cooperation.