Armenian winemakers receive serious offers for cooperation after signing of new agreement with EU

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. After the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian winemakers received serious offers and programs for cooperation, Avag Harutyunayn – president of the National Wine Center, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“There are already the first grants which we could not talk about before the signing of this agreement. These are small, but promising programs. I think, a wide political door for cooperation with the EU has opened which will soon have an economic aspect”, he said.