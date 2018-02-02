Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan’s meeting with Tsarukyan bloc to be held in coming days

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The MPs of the Tsarukyan faction prepared questions which they will address to presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan during the upcoming meeting, reports Armenpress.

Tsarukyan faction MP Sergey Bagratyan said their decision will depend on the answers of these questions.

“Mr. Tsarukyan will listen to all our proposals. The questions we are going to address to the presidential candidate, will be in the political logic. The answers will play a key role for our position which will be summed by Mr. Tsarukyan, and I suppose, that he will announce our approaches. Be sure that every decision will be well-thought and for the benefit of our people”, the MP said.

He said he doesn’t personally know Armen Sargsyan.

The meeting date of Armen Sargsyan with the Tsarukyan faction MPs is still not clarified. Bagratyan said the leader of the faction Gagik Tsarukyan is not in Armenia. The meeting date will be clear after he returns to Armenia in the coming days.