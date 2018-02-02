Number of tourists visiting Armenia increases by 18.7% in 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Number of tourists visiting Armenia increased by 18.7% in 2017 compared to 2016, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

According to the data of reports and the expert estimations based on the research results, 1 million 494 thousand 779 tourists visited Armenia in January-December 2017.

In January-December 2017, 1 million 481 thousand 755 people left Armenia for tourism purposes. This figure increased by 17.3% compared to the same period of 2016.