National Wine Center president considers 2017 successful in terms of export and quality of Armenian drinks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. 39% and 30% increase in the export volumes of brandy and wine was recorded in Armenia in 2017 compared to 2016, Avag Harutyunyan – president of the National Wine Center, told reporters on February 2, reports Armenpress.

“Only the export of vodka decreased by 10%. The overall picture is the following: there is an economic growth, an export growth and there is also an increase in quality. Unfortunately, the prices of exported Armenian drinks still do not increase or increase slightly. This is mainly linked with the devaluation of the Russian Ruble”, he said.

He said the Russian market constantly toughens the quality control mechanisms.

“The steps of the Russian side lead to clearing of the field. This positively affects Armenia since other manufacturers gradually refuse from fraud”, Harutyunyan said.