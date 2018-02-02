Arsene Wenger vows to include Mkhitaryan in starting lineup for Arsenal vs. Everton

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, midfielder of London’s Arsenal, will be included in the starting lineup of the Gunners for the Everton match.

“Mkhitaryan will definitely play in the starting lineup in the match against Everton. In terms of Aubameyang, he has health issues, he has a mild cold. I will decide during the upcoming 24 hours whether or not he will play”, Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger said.

Arsenal vs Everton will take place February 3.