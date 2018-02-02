75th anniversary of victory in Battle of Stalingrad celebrated in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The veterans of the Great Patriotic War, political figures, diplomats laid flowers at the Eternal Flame in Yerevan’s Victory Park on the 75th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, Armenpress reports.

Russian Ambassador to Armenian Ivan Volynkin congratulated the participants on the victory day, wished them welfare and strength of spirit.

“It was from July 1942 to February 1943, an unprecedented battle in the history of the whole mankind. The battles were being held exclusively for each street, home and corner. Hitler announced that they captured Stalingrad, but they failed thanks to the courage, bravery of the Soviet troops and people, thanks to all those who were taking part in the battles or assisting the Soviet troops. The fight was the bloodiest. According to some estimations, 2 million people were killed from both sides in the battle.

This victory was a turning point in the Great Patriotic War since it changed the whole strategic situation. It will remain in our memory forever, we will always honor the defenders of Stalingrad and will transfer our memory to the future generations. Today this day is celebrated in the former USSR Republic, we mark this day with veterans, youth and we should always remember that anyone who doesn’t know his/her own history, he/she doesn’t have a future. Let the sky of Armenia be so blue, let it be peace”, the Russian Ambassador said.

Participant of the Great Patriotic War Henrik Kharatyan, 91, said the victory was indescribable. He was taking part in the war as a volunteer at the age of 18.